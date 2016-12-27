News
Tourists to discover Armenia’s Lake Sevan aboard ferries?
17:16, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Recreation at Armenia’s Lake Sevan can be organized not solely at the lakeshore, but on the lake itself, Nature Protection Minister Artsvik Minasyan stated at his year-end press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, solely the Sevan lakeshore is considered a recreation area, whereas the lake surface is considered a reserve belt with separate zones.

“But ecologically dependable tourism can be permitted,” added Minasyan. “For example, the initiative of passenger ferries can be developed so that people can recreate not only at the [lake]shore, but also on the lake. Thus, we also will extend the holiday season [to up to 8 months, instead of the current 3.5 months].”   

The minister added that if private investors wish to propose such a recreation, ferry ports can be built at the shores of resort towns and villages along Lake Sevan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
