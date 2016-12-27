Armenia diaspora ministry declares 2017 as Karabakh Year

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia has declared 2017 as the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Year, Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan informed at her year-end press conference on Tuesday.
The minister recalled that the Armenian Diaspora was united in April, when Azerbaijan had unleashed a military aggression against Artsakh.
“We, as ministry, became more powerful, with strength, spirit,” said Hakobyan. “The entire diaspora stood with Karabakh, with the Armenians.
“The material and moral assistance, which the [Armenian] diaspora representatives rendered to the strengthening of Nagorno-Karabakh’s protection, the economy of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, was of great importance.”