Tuesday
December 27
Tuesday
December 27
Woman gives birth to triplets in Yerevan
17:33, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Triplets—three boys—were born in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Their father, Artak Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the babies were born by caesarean section.

The parents have named their baby boys Albert, Arsen, and Armen.

“This is my wife’s second childbirth; she’s 32 years old. We have an older girl, too,” said Baghdasaryan. “My children and my wife are still in hospital because the children are underweight; they still must remain under the supervision of doctors.”

