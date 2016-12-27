Woman gives birth to triplets in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Triplets—three boys—were born in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Their father, Artak Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the babies were born by caesarean section.
The parents have named their baby boys Albert, Arsen, and Armen.
“This is my wife’s second childbirth; she’s 32 years old. We have an older girl, too,” said Baghdasaryan. “My children and my wife are still in hospital because the children are underweight; they still must remain under the supervision of doctors.”