Tuesday
December 27
De-dollarization of Belarus economy to be over by end of 2018
20:22, 27.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Belarusian authorities plan to complete works directed toward de-dollarization of the Belarus economy in 2018, reports Belta. It is known, that within the framework of de-dollarization, foreign currency will be excluded while performing calculations, paying fees, and making other payments in Belarus.

In addition, in 2018 it is planned to cancel mandatory sales of foreign currency to exporters. According to the plan, by 2020 in Belarus the restrictions to open accounts in foreign banks will be removed.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
