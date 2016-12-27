Minister: Nearly 250 children have been born to families of Syrian Armenians

YEREVAN. - Nearly 250 children have already been born to the families of Syrian Armenians living in Armenia.
Diaspora Minister of Armenia, Hraush Hakobyan, stated the aforementioned at a final press-conference Tuesday.
According to her, at least 180 Syrian Armenians married in Armenia. “Thus, various marriages involving Syrian Armenians take place in Armenia. In fact, they marry not only the Syrian Armenians, who have arrived in Armenia, but also other residents. Once Armenians from Syria and Lebanon arrived here to ‘take away’ our girls, but now they already get married on the ground,” Hakobyan noted.