Mass brawls break out in shopping centers (PHOTO)

There broke out a mass brawl, followed by dozens of arrests on Boxing Day, which is traditionally celebrated in the US on December 26. One of the shopping stores had to evacuate people. Basically, the initiators of the brawl were teenagers. Due to the brawl that broke out in Long Island and New York several people were sent to the hospital. Police evacuated Town Center Shopping Center in Denver, reports USA.one.
Another clash between teenagers took place in Manchester store of Connecticut. One person was injured trying to settle down the fighters.
One more video shared with me from Aurora Mall shopper. Waiting for @AuroraPD briefing. pic.twitter.com/LhWzRU43pE— Marshall Zelinger (@7Marshall) December 27, 2016