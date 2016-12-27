Political and armed forces are expected to take part in Syrian negotiations in Astana, reports RIA Novosti, referring to the announcement of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.
"The number of participants is not yet known, but it is being decided, "said Zakharova. According to her, it is early to talk about the participation of the Syrian opposition in the meeting. "In this process, there are certain directions of the movement. A significant part will make the same armed groups, which are referred to as armed opposition, "the diplomat said, adding that the political opposition will also take part in the meeting.