Karabakh parliament discusses draft Constitution
18:14, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Ashot Ghoulyan on Tuesday called a working consultation with the participation of the NA Deputy Speaker, chairmen of the standing committees, their deputies and those in charge of the staff.  

During the consultation, the bills on the agenda of the 4th session of the NA were discussed and the procedure for the discussion of the draft Constitution was clarified.

Chairman of the Committee on Social and Health Care Affairs, Aram Grigoryan, briefed the participants on the circulated bill.

Summing up the consultation, NA Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan announced that the final plenary session of the NA will take place on Thursday at 11:00 am. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
