Tuesday
December 27
Steinmeier is concerned over situation in EU
20:26, 27.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed a concern over the situation in the EU. " Europe is moving in a turbulent channel and have to find the strength to recover,” said Steinmeier in his interview with Saarbrücker.

According to him, the EU must find answers, which it has not had until now. Steinmeier considers the strategy towards refugees and migrants, internal and external security, the economy, and labor market as a key priority.

" Where youth unemployment is 50 percent and even more, of course, will not have any enthusiasm about Europe," he said, noting that Europe will not solve its problems with those who see the way out in returning to national separation.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
