Dollar continues rising in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.33/$1 in Armenia on Tueday; this is up by AMD 0.65 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 505.13 (up by AMD 1.02), that of one British pound was AMD 593.00 (up by AMD 0.66), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.95 (up by AMD 0.01).
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 244.59, AMD 17,580.52 and AMD 14,078.71, respectively.
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.