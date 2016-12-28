News
Lantern Festival kicks off in Beijing (PHOTOS)
11:16, 28.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

On the occasion of the New Year holidays, the colored lantern festival got underway in Beijing, the capital city of China.

The event will run until February 18, 2017, reported Xinhua News Agency, the official press agency of China.

The Chinese word for “lantern” is also translated as “newborn boy.” Thus, lighting lanterns also symbolizes new life, awakening, and birth.

This custom is especially important for the Chinese, since it gives people hope for a bright future and the dearest wishes’ coming true.

 

