Russia will do its best to intensify the Karabakh conflict settlement.

Official spokeswoman for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, stated the aforementioned Tuesday.

In her words, as a Minsk Group co-chair Russia continues dealing with the Karabakh conflict settlement. “Everything depending on us will be undertaken for the normalization not to halt, but conversely, to intensify. As to the specific schedule, we will inform once we receive relevant information,” Zakharova stated.