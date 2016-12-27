News
Turkish media outlets temporarily banned from covering Russian ambassador’s killing
19:24, 27.12.2016
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish media outlets have been temporarily banned from covering the assassination of the Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov.

The relevant judgment was made by the court of Ankara, Anadolu reports. Pursuant to it, the media outlets can neither publish photos taken at the moment of the killing and immediately thereafter nor the suspect’s implication in a crime.

The ban on dissemination of information will be in force till the end of the investigation. Thus, the court satisfied the demand of the Prosecutor General, considering that the dissemination of this information can threaten the conducted investigation and national security. 

