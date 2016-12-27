Bankrupt Armenian businessman, who took hostages in Moscow, to undergo insanity test

The experts will test for legal insanity the bankrupt Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan, who took hostages in Citibank branch of downtown Moscow after the New Year holidays, his attorney, Stanislav Maltsev, told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The investigation commissioned a stationary psychological and psychiatric expert examination for Petrosyan as early as in November, but it has not yet been conducted due to the overloaded schedule of the specialists. The examination is planned to take place after the New Year holidays,” the attorney noted.

The specialists should establish whether the businessman is sane and whether he can be accountable for his actions, although a prior expert examination recognized Petrosyan sane. It is not ascertained whether this will be a repeated examination.

Petrosyan is accused of terrorism and hostage-taking. He is in custody upon the decision of the court. The term for the arrest is till 24 February 2017.

“We appealed the extension of Petrosyan’s arrest term. We ask the Moscow City Court to place him under home arrest. The day of considering our appeal has not yet been appointed,” Maltsev said.

In the evening on August 24, bankrupt Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan took four people hostage in a Citibank branch in downtown Moscow, and threatened to blow up this branch.

Later, however, he released the hostages and surrendered to Russian law enforcement.

In addition, it was found out that the object, which he said was a bomb, was fake.

During his interrogation, Aram Petrosyan said with this action, he simply wanted to draw attention to his bankruptcy.