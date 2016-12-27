Armenia Defense Minister meets with commanders of volunteer detachments

YEREVAN. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Tuesday met with the commanders of volunteer detachments.
Underscoring the importance of continuous cooperation, Vigen Sargsyan once again expressed readiness to jointly discuss the issues and possible gaps in the legal field, as well as bring the cooperation to a new and higher level
The Minister also noted that it is necessary to do everything possible to present the feats and patriotic activity of the military action participants to the public in a more detailed and periodic manner in order to inspire and bring up the young generations on their examples.
At the meeting, reference was also made to the specific steps towards correcting the issues voiced during the previous meetings.
By the end of the meeting, Sargsyan congratulated those present on the New Year and Christmas, wishing them health and happiness. He assured that year 2017 will be that of new success and nationwide achievements.