News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Polish driver is shot several hours before attack in Berlin
21:48, 27.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Polish driver Lukasz Urban was shot several hours before the attack in Berlin Christmas Fair, report German media outlets.

Earlier, it was reported that Urban could have resisted Anis Omri, the terrorist who hijacked the truck, thus saving many lives. As Bild reports, autopsy revealed, that Urban was shot on December 19, at 16.30 - 17.30, whereas the terrorist attack occurred about 20:00 pm.

Doctors believe, that the driver could not drive away from Anis, as previously claimed. However, Urban could still be alive at the time of the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the Internet has launched a petition demanding to award the Polish driver a posthumous award for bravery. Lukasz Urban was 37 years old, he was carrying cargo trucks from Poland to Germany. On December 19, a truck plowed into a crowd of people in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 48 people.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Girlfriend of Russian envoy’s killer detained in Turkey
In the evening of December 19, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition...
 Cousin of Berlin Christmas fair’s terrorist is arrested in Tunisia
Tunisian authorities arrest three Islamists, including the cousin of Anis Amri, who was accused of the terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christmas…
 Bomb is discovered near premises of Turkish Embassy to Belgian in Brussels
Police finds a hand-made explosive device in Brussels, Belgium, near the premises of the Turkish Embassy…
 Assad thanks Putin for efforts towards liberating Aleppo
Assad noted that ''the victories in Aleppo open doors to political work in Syria"...
 Putin congratulates Assad on liberation of Aleppo
The Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Assad on the liberation of Aleppo…
 Malta hijack: 65 passengers released
Josef Muscat said the first group of passengers consisting of women and children has been released...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news