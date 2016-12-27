Polish driver is shot several hours before attack in Berlin

The Polish driver Lukasz Urban was shot several hours before the attack in Berlin Christmas Fair, report German media outlets.

Earlier, it was reported that Urban could have resisted Anis Omri, the terrorist who hijacked the truck, thus saving many lives. As Bild reports, autopsy revealed, that Urban was shot on December 19, at 16.30 - 17.30, whereas the terrorist attack occurred about 20:00 pm.

Doctors believe, that the driver could not drive away from Anis, as previously claimed. However, Urban could still be alive at the time of the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the Internet has launched a petition demanding to award the Polish driver a posthumous award for bravery. Lukasz Urban was 37 years old, he was carrying cargo trucks from Poland to Germany. On December 19, a truck plowed into a crowd of people in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 48 people.