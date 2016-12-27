News
Russian MFA: Cooperation with Armenia was characterized by traditionally high level in 2016
20:47, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

In 2017, the cooperation with Armenia in a wide scope of bilateral relations and collaboration on the sidelines of multilateral mechanisms and organizations was characterized by its traditionally high level, says the Russian MFA report entitled “Main foreign policy summary 2016.”

“Thanks to the energetic actions of Russia during the meeting of the chiefs of general staffs of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces in Moscow, it was possible to achieve halt of the large-scale military actions, which broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh in early April 2016.

We exerted efforts towards the de-escalation of the situation and creation of conditions for continuing the talks during the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in Vienna in May, which was attended by the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and trilateral meeting in Saint Petersburg,” the document reads.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
