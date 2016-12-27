News
Tuesday
December 27
US government asks foreigners arriving to US about their accounts in social networks
22:48, 27.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US government began asking foreigners arriving to the US about their accounts in social networks, reports Voice of America. Since last week, foreign citizens arriving to the US without visa requirements have been asked to indicate, what social networks they use, as well as the names of their accounts. Such security measures have been taken to identifying potential terrorists.

This requirement is not mandatory. The American officials claim, that the failure to provide the requested information cannot serve as a ground to ban foreign citizens from entering the US. However, it has been subjected to criticism by human rights organizations.

