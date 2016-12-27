Restoration of one of key Yerevan substations to be completed in 17 months

YEREVAN. - The restoration of the Yerevan thermal power plant (TPP) substation must be completed in 17 months.

General Director of “Yerevan TPP” CJSC, Hovakim Hovhannisyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The agreement on modernization has taken effect recently. The production of the equipment has now been launched in the European plants.

The overhaul will increase the reliability of the substation, which was built back in 1962 and whose spare parts are no longer manufactured. The plant transfers energy to Yerevan TPP and coordinates flows in the energy system, including energy supplies to Iran.

Apart from this, the capacity of the substation will grow: its electric potential will go up from 110 kV to 220/110.

The restoration works will be carried out by $52 million World Bank loan. Besides, it is planned to carry out the overhaul of Ashnak substation of Yerevan TPP in Aragatsotn province.