All Armenia banks shall get ISO information security certification in 2017

YEREVAN. – Over the course of the coming year, all of Armenia’s banks and insurance companies shall get the ISO 27001 information security certification, Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Deputy Chairman Vakhtang Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The insurance companies in Armenia have begun this process, whereas the banks have virtually completed it.
“They all have to receive [this] certification during 2017,” informed Abrahamyan. “This is the Central Bank’s requirement in order to be in line with international standards.”