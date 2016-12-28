News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
All Armenia banks shall get ISO information security certification in 2017
09:34, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Over the course of the coming year, all of Armenia’s banks and insurance companies shall get the ISO 27001 information security certification, Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Deputy Chairman Vakhtang Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The insurance companies in Armenia have begun this process, whereas the banks have virtually completed it.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

“They all have to receive [this] certification during 2017,” informed Abrahamyan. “This is the Central Bank’s requirement in order to be in line with international standards.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news