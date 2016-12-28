Newspaper: CSTO Secretary General issue to be put off until Armenia’s turn passes?

YEREVAN. – “They treat Armenia as they please,” Armenian Center for Political and International Studies Director, political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan, told Aravot (Morning) newspaper, and with respect to the delay in the appointment of the new—and Armenia’s—Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Mr. Yenokyan noted with resentment: “The Republic of Armenia [(RA)] has shown that it is not the decision-maker within the CSTO, but rather they make decisions regarding it.

‘“The organization is politico-military, and decisions are taken and imposed upon the RA Armed Forces. (…). The RA does not have a serious say there. The RA has few decision-making mechanisms [within the CSTO].’

“As per Aghasi Yenokyan, the matter of appointment of the [new] CSTO Secretary General will be put off until the RA’s turn passes, another state’s turn comes, or until the decision-making mechanisms change, [and] it becomes apparent that not the CSTO’s, but [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s general decisions are adopted,” wrote Aravot.