News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Newspaper: CSTO Secretary General issue to be put off until Armenia’s turn passes?
10:10, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “They treat Armenia as they please,” Armenian Center for Political and International Studies Director, political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan, told Aravot (Morning) newspaper, and with respect to the delay in the appointment of the new—and Armenia’s—Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Mr. Yenokyan noted with resentment: “The Republic of Armenia [(RA)] has shown that it is not the decision-maker within the CSTO, but rather they make decisions regarding it.

‘“The organization is politico-military, and decisions are taken and imposed upon the RA Armed Forces. (…). The RA does not have a serious say there. The RA has few decision-making mechanisms [within the CSTO].’

“As per Aghasi Yenokyan, the matter of appointment of the [new] CSTO Secretary General will be put off until the RA’s turn passes, another state’s turn comes, or until the decision-making mechanisms change, [and] it becomes apparent that not the CSTO’s, but [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s general decisions are adopted,” wrote Aravot.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russian MFA: Cooperation with Armenia was characterized by traditionally high level in 2016
"We exerted efforts towards the de-escalation of the situation and creation of conditions for continuing the talks during the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit..."
Armenian Defense Minister receives Russian State Duma delegation
During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Russia...
 Armenia FM briefs Russia State Duma members on consequences of Azerbaijan aggression in April
The parties also reflected on collaboration within the framework of the CIS, EAEU, and CSTO…
 Armenia President: EAEU has great potential for contributing to economic development (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan received a Russian State Duma delegation…
 Armenia official: April war once again proved terrorist nature of Azerbaijan
At the meeting, the sides underscored the need to fight against terrorism by a united front...
 Armenia Parliament speaker, Russia Duma committee chief discuss bilateral relations
Separately, Sahakyan extended condolences on the recent murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news