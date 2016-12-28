Flights between Yerevan, Moscow are delayed

Armenia wants to create free economic area with Iran by next April

Armenia to hold investment forums in UAE, France

Armenia government collects proposals for $240mn investment projects

97 people detained in UK during immigration raids

At least 2 people killed in India as train derails

Small plane crashed in Tennessee killing 3 people

Car plunges off cliff in Peru killing 12 people

World oil prices are down

Armenia submits proposal for national product standards within EAEU

Armenia youth found hanged in gym

Lantern Festival kicks off in Beijing (PHOTOS)

Armenia nuclear plant modernization continues

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

Newspaper: CSTO Secretary General issue to be put off until Armenia’s turn passes?

All Armenia banks shall get ISO information security certification in 2017

Argentine ex-president is charged with corruption

UN budget to be $ 5.61 billion for 2016-2017

US government asks foreigners arriving to US about their accounts in social networks

Black boxes of Tu-154 de-coded: “The flaps, damn! Commander, we are falling!”

Trump appoints Thomas Bossert as counterterrorism adviser

Bankrupt Armenian businessman, who took hostages in Moscow, to undergo insanity test

Polish driver is shot several hours before attack in Berlin

Restoration of one of key Yerevan substations to be completed in 17 months

Political and armed forces are expected to take part in Syrian negotiations in Astana

Mass brawls break out in shopping centers (PHOTO)

Russian MFA: Cooperation with Armenia was characterized by traditionally high level in 2016

Steinmeier is concerned over situation in EU

De-dollarization of Belarus economy to be over by end of 2018

Karabakh PM: I would consider year 2016 as one of important achievements

Armenia Defense Minister meets with commanders of volunteer detachments

Turkish media outlets temporarily banned from covering Russian ambassador’s killing

Zakharova: Russia will do its best to intensify Karabakh conflict settlement

Dollar continues rising in Armenia

Karabakh parliament discusses draft Constitution

Armenia President speaks to children: You shall study well and work well (PHOTOS)

Minister: Nearly 250 children have been born to families of Syrian Armenians

Woman gives birth to triplets in Yerevan

Tourists to discover Armenia’s Lake Sevan aboard ferries?

Armenia diaspora ministry declares 2017 as Karabakh Year

Diaspora ministry: More Armenians are returning to historical homeland

Over 300,000 people used Lake Sevan free public beaches in 2016

Yerevan kindergarten children want iPhone 7 from Santa (PHOTOS)

Armenia diaspora ministry e-periodical launches “What Are You Doing For Karabakh?” initiative

Israeli defense minister urges Jews to leave France

Hakobyan: 516 Syrian Armenians moved to Armenia in 2016

China’s quake cuts off high-speed railway traffic

Global oil prices are stable

Diaspora Ministry “discovers” Armenian communities in Costa Rica, Nicaragua

Russia military plane crash victim Oganes Georgiyan: A tenor, who loved life (PHOTOS)

Grand Holding investments in Karabakh, 20 more jobs created

Carrier: Iran trucks can fill cheaper fuel in Armenia than in Turkey

Newspaper: Importing cars into Armenia to become harder after New Year?

Poland company: We can manufacture special clothing in Armenia, for rescuers in Iran

Germans want to tighten security measures in country

Ban Ki-moon to push 2017 countdown button

Georgian Foreign Minister does not mention deadlines for cancellation of visa regime with EU

Children from Syria and border villages of Armenia visit President’s Palace

Tu-154 fuselage found in the Black Sea

Cambodia PM urges new US president to cancel multimillion debt of kingdom

Iran finds potential buyers of heavy water

Armenia President attends CSTO session

Putin informs his CSTO colleagues about steps taken towards settlement of Syrian conflict

Bordyuzha: Issue of CSTO Secretary General will be discussed at next session

Body of crashed Tu-154 commander found

Galust Sahakyan attends meeting of State Pedagogical University’s Board of Trustees

Armenia President: I am sure that EAEU has promising future

Armenia PM to media representatives: Try not to use personal offenses in your criticism

Renowned Armenian diplomat Ashot Yeghiazaryan dies at 73

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia awards winners of “My independent Kazakhstan” contest

Putin is concerned with conflicts in other ‘hot spots’ of world

Presidents of EAEU countries sign Customs Code

Kyrgyzstan refuses to sign Eurasian Economic Union’s Customs Code

Armenian Union of Operators aims to bring ICANN regional office to Armenia

Armenian youths hold candlelight vigil in memory of Sochi plane crash victims

Armenia’s Development National Center Fund and Technology and Science Dynamics to cooperate

Moscow’s Shapito circus visits Yerevan

Armenia President addresses at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President visits mining complex

Dollar, euro continue “climb” in Armenia

Putin: Integration has favorable impact on EAEU members

Armenia has new ambassador to Moldova

Trump's supporter predicts cancellation of about 70% of Obama's legacy

Manoyan: No optimism toward Trump administration recognizing Armenian Genocide

Former Armenian defense minister:Karabakh conflict can be resolved through negotiations

Economist: Armenia will not have considerable year-end inflation

ARF: OSCE Minsk Group will get more active

Armenian ombudsman addresses Russian colleague over Hrachya Harutyunyan's case

Some flights to and from Yerevan are delayed

Russia to help employment program in Armenia settlements

Vardanyan: There is 99% chance that ARF will run in parliamentary election on its own

Some Armenia ministries to be relocated to Gyumri?

Pentagon chief: Washington and Tokyo reach agreement on US base in Okinawa

Armenia to complete process of changing administrative division by 2018

13 people killed in wave of drug violence in Mexico

UN Secretary-General ahead of other candidates for South Korean presidency

BMW to recall 193,000 cars in China due to airbags defect

Global oil prices are up

Armenia police discover cannabis “laboratory”