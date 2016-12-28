News
Car plunges off cliff in Peru killing 12 people
12:24, 28.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 12 people were killed as a result of the car accident in the south of Peru, RIA Novosti reported quoting La Republica.

According to some reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the Ayacucho region. The car with 16 passengers plunged off a cliff from height of 300 meters. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene. Three of the wounded were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

An investigation is underway. According to preliminary data, the driver of the car lost control.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
