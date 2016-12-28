News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
10:31, 28.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the southern (Hadrut), eastern (Martuni-Akn), and northeastern (Martakert) directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 50 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 900 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired from a mortar, toward the Martakert defense.

The quell the Azerbaijan armed forces’ “activeness,” however, the NKR Defense Army vanguard units took corresponding actions in response, primarily in the northeasterly direction, and continued confidently carrying out the military task set before them, along the entire line of contact.

At present, the operative situation at the frontline is relatively calm.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
