97 people detained in UK during immigration raids
12:34, 28.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Nearly 100 people were detained in a crackdown on nail bars suspected of committing immigration offences in UK, Independent reported.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nail-bar-immigration-raids-arrests-home-office-a7497166.html

During the week-long Operation Magnify 97 people were detained, most of them were immigrants from Vietnam but the number also included suspected immigration offenders from Mongolia, Ghana, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and India.

As it was noted, 14 people, presumably, became the victims of a modern form of slavery.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, appropriate assistance will be offered the alleged victims of human trafficking. Those who have no permission to stay in the territory of the UK will be returned home.

Officers also issued notices to 68 businesses warning them they may be liable for financial penalties of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found if they cannot provide evidence that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
