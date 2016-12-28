At least 2 people killed in India as train derails

At least two people were killed when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer express train derailed between Rura -Metha in Kanpur Dehat, Times of India reported quoting Railway officials.
Earlier it was reported about 14derailed wagons and 40 injured people. Тhe incident occurred early in the morning, 50 kms from Kanpur.
As ANI tweeted, 43 people were injured. The causes of the accident are still unknown.
As it was reported the accident led to disruption of rail traffic on the Kanpur route. Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by district administration and railway officials.