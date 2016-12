The dead body of a young man was found Tuesday, in the Greco-Roman wrestling gym of Armavir town of Armenia’s Armavir Province.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that he was 22 years old, and a security guard at this gym.

The young man was hanging by a rope on a horizontal bar.

According to preliminary data, he had committed suicide.

A note was found in the young man’s pocket, and it read not to blame anyone for his death.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.