Armenia submits proposal for national product standards within EAEU

YEREVAN. – Armenia has submitted a proposal for national product standards within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Minister of Economic Development and Investment, Suren Karayan, stated the aforementioned at his year-end press conference on Wednesday.
|Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30
In his words, these standards define the quality requirements for specific products such as brandy, pastrami, sujuk, Narine sour milk product, and yogurt.
This will enable to make the standards of these products meet with the EAEU sanitary requirements.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.