First public Smart Phone Charging Station is installed in Yerevan

At the initiative of the Awesome Foundation, the first public Smart Phone Charging Station has been installed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The station works completely on clean solar energy, informed the foundation website.

A solar panel charges a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which, in turn, charges the mobile devices that are connected to this station.

This means you can charge your phone even when there is no sunlight—at night for example.

The station has three solar panels and six chargers, to which six mobile devices can be connected at the same time.

The battery requires 4 to 6 hours of sunlight to be fully charged, and, as a result, it can provide power to these devices for 40+ hours.