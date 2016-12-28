News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
USD
483.58
EUR
504.81
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.58
EUR
504.81
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
First public Smart Phone Charging Station is installed in Yerevan
15:34, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

At the initiative of the Awesome Foundation, the first public Smart Phone Charging Station has been installed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The station works completely on clean solar energy, informed the foundation website.

A solar panel charges a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which, in turn, charges the mobile devices that are connected to this station.

This means you can charge your phone even when there is no sunlight—at night for example.

The station has three solar panels and six chargers, to which six mobile devices can be connected at the same time. 

The battery requires 4 to 6 hours of sunlight to be fully charged, and, as a result, it can provide power to these devices for 40+ hours.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Union of Operators aims to bring ICANN regional office to Armenia
Aranea, Arpinest, Arminco, Hybrid Solutions, Intelink, Smile Systems and Ashtarak Elite companies have already joined the Armenian Union of Operators...
 Role of Armenia is growing in global IT market
“One of the most remarkable examples of our country’s importance is the fact that Microsoft Armenia is a key regional center..."
 Armenia PM: ICT can be locomotive that will change economy, climate, and culture
Karapetyan chaired a discussion devoted to the avenues for the development of information and communications technology in the country…
 US includes V Kontakte social network into list of companies that violate copyrights
US authorities have included V Kontakte social network into the list of companies that violate copyrights…
 Ucom General director: We are proud of Armenia’s Armat engineering lab pupils (PHOTO)
Under the cooperation memorandum signed between Ucom and UITE, Ucom shall make investments so that around 70 Armat engineering group-laboratories...
 iPhone 8 to have curved plastic OLED display
Apple new smartphone iPhone 8 will have a curved plastic OLED display, which will make it even thinner…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news