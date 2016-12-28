News
Armenia government collects proposals for $240mn investment projects
12:43, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia has already collected proposals for $240million investment projects.

Minister of Economic Development and Investment, Suren Karayan, noted the above-said at his year-end press conference on Wednesday.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

As per Karayan, these proposals are collected as a result of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visits to the provinces of Armenia. 

Accordingly, 160 investment projects, 110 of which being from the provinces, already have been collected for consideration.

In addition, seven companies will either start operations or expand in the first quarter of 2017.

Owing to the 3billion-dram (about $6,207,000) investments, they will create more than 820 jobs.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
