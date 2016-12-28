News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Armenia to hold investment forums in UAE, France
13:01, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2017, Armenia will convene investment forums in France, and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister of Economic Development and Investment, Suren Karayan, stated the abovementioned at his year-end press conference on Wednesday.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

Accordingly, the forums in France and the UAE are slated for late February and mid-March, respectively.

In the current year, Armenia held the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum, and the Armenia 2016 Forum in New York.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government collects proposals for $240mn investment projects
As per the minister, these proposals are collected as a result of the PM’s visits to the provinces…
 Armenia wants to support investments from Australia
The draft of inter-state agreement was approved...
 Diaspora Armenian plans to open sparkling wine factory in border village
Armenia could become the country that produces the world’s highest mountainous classic champagne…
 Agreement on avoiding double taxation with Sweden introduced for ratification to RA Parliament
The agreement on avoiding double taxation with Sweden is submitted to the RA parliament's ratification…
 Minister: We have found an investor for Western Armenian school in Armenia
In the future the Ministry wants to turn the school into a bilingual cultural center...
Armenia President: Arab World and first of all UAE have huge investment potential
"I am very glad about the agreements reached today on holding a large investment meeting in the United Emirates in near future..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news