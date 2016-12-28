Armenia to hold investment forums in UAE, France

YEREVAN. – In 2017, Armenia will convene investment forums in France, and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister of Economic Development and Investment, Suren Karayan, stated the abovementioned at his year-end press conference on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the forums in France and the UAE are slated for late February and mid-March, respectively.

In the current year, Armenia held the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum, and the Armenia 2016 Forum in New York.