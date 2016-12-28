Armenia MP: Officials shouldn’t come up with critical positions after quitting politics

After resigning one shouldn’t form critical positions on the issues the country faces with a difference of one or two days, MP of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction Samvel Nikoyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“Especially when the official representing the government saw the difficulties on the way to solving such issues,” Nikoyan said, referring to the question as to what hindered former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan from bringing the country out of the complicated situation during his eight years of office.

“When you are in the government, there are issues and shortcomings, which you have to solve, this not being an easy thing to do. It is always easier to speak than to carry that out. When you work in the government, you know the difficulties of all these issues. When in power, officials justify themselves, saying that there are various objective and subjective reasons, which do not allow to realize those wishes. And when they leave the government and join the opposition, they are no longer responsible for implementing that and feel free to speak. But by speaking everything can be done in a heartbeat. This is the why a person in power delivers moderate speeches on developments and gives moderate assessments, since he is part thereof.

And when he quits, joining the opposition, it is easy to do everything by oral speech,” the MP noted.

According to Nikoyan, an office is not eternal, and one should take its loss easy. However, it is always possible to be useful with one’s experience and idea.

Earlier, Seyran Ohanyan referred to the economic situation in Armenia on his Facebook page, noting the following: “Our country should get out of the current trap of economic relations and have a sustainable development. Tolerance and fair competition atmosphere should be established in the country. Besides, real success should be achieved in all the spheres of life. The authorities formed with real votes should enjoy the public’s confidence.”