Wounded Armenian soldier to continue his treatment in Moscow, MoD wasn’t able to find plane
19:35, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. - Armenian serviceman Avetis Zargaryan, who was wounded in the four-day April war, will most probably continue his further treatment in Moscow.

Avetis’ mother, Mrs Sonya, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the preliminary decision on this was made by the Defense Ministry.

According to the initial plans, Avetis Zaragryan was to undergo a chin plastic surgery in India, where he was to receive rehabilitation treatment. However, the Defense Ministry was unable to find a plane. In fact, the Ministry was lazy to find a plane even though the expenses for Avetis’ treatment will be fully covered by a charity foundation.

Former contract soldier of N Military base of the Defense Ministry, Private Avetis Zargaryan sustained a spine injury on April 4. Next day he was taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Armenian Defense Ministry by helicopter.

Avetis Zargaryan had come from Russia to serve in the Armenian army. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
