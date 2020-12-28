News
Serbia to abolish visas with Armenia
15:30, 28.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Serbian government decided to initiate the procedure for abolishing visas on ordinary passports with Armenia, b92.net reported.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the government decided to start procedure for abolishing visas with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, and to initiate the abolition of visas for diplomatic and official passports with a certain group of countries, the MFA said in a statement.

Back in February 2015 the Armenian government approved the agreement with Serbia to abolish visas for the ordinary passport holders.

