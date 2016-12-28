News
Wednesday
December 28
News
Kremlin tells about Russia-Turkey talks on Syria
16:40, 28.12.2016
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Moscow and Ankara will continue the dialogue on possible topics for talks on Syria that will be held in Astana in mid-January, spokesperson for Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said.

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the readiness of the two agreements on Syria: one for a political solution and the second on truce which can be implemented at any time.

The Minister reiterated Turkey's commitment to finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria and announced its intention to extend the ceasefire to the entire country.

Earlier, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that it will be offered to stop fighting in Syria starting 00:00 December 29 as a part of an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
