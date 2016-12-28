News
Wednesday
December 28
Karabakh President signs laws
16:46, 28.12.2016
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday signed several laws.

In particular, the President authorized the Law on Making Changes to the Law on Wages of People Holding State Positions; the Law on Making an Amendment to the Law on Taxes; the Law on Making Amendments and Changes to the Law on Income Tax; the Law on Making Amendments and Changes to the Law on Fixed Payments; the Law on Making Changes and Amendments to the Law on Licensed Payments; the Law on Making an Amendment to the Law on Licensing; the Law on Making Amendments to the Law on Compulsory Enforcement of Judicial Orders; and the Law on Approval of Incentives on Tax and Other Obligatory Payments.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
