Dollar still gaining ground in Armenia
16:35, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.58/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.25 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 504.81 (down by AMD 0.32), that of one British pound was AMD 592.10 (down by AMD 0.90), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.98 (up by AMD 0.03).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 244.72, AMD 17,589.61 and AMD 14,086, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
