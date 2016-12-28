Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion

A natural gas leakage on Tuesday caused an explosion in a house in Armenian-populated Gandza village of Javakheti, a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from a village resident that the blast had occurred in the home of Gurgen Harutyunyan.

Three residents of this house were injured in the explosion, and they were hospitalized.

Natural gas supply to Gandza has been suspended.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this blast.