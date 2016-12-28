News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
USD
483.58
EUR
504.81
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.58
EUR
504.81
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion
17:05, 28.12.2016
Region:Diaspora, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

A natural gas leakage on Tuesday caused an explosion in a house in Armenian-populated Gandza village of Javakheti, a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from a village resident that the blast had occurred in the home of Gurgen Harutyunyan.

Three residents of this house were injured in the explosion, and they were hospitalized.

Natural gas supply to Gandza has been suspended.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this blast.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media: Tu-154 crash reasons are human factor and initial technical malfunctioning
The reason of Tu-154 crash in the Black Sea has been the combination of initial malfunctioning of the plane and the human factor…
 Bodies of 3 more casualties found on crash site of Tu-154
Overall 18 bodies were found after the crash...
 Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion ran out of house before incident
As reported earlier, a natural gas leakage on Tuesday caused an explosion in a house in Gandza...
 97 people detained in UK during immigration raids
14 people, presumably, became the victims of a modern form of slavery…
At least 2 people killed in India as train derails
The causes of the accident are still unknown...
 Small plane crashed in Tennessee killing 3 people
The plane was found inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news