Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss combating corruption
17:36, 28.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, received US Ambassador Richard Mills. The interlocutors discussed US-Armenia relations, and exchanged views on cooperation in the anticorruption policy of the Armenian government.

With reference to the activities of the Anticorruption Council, Karapetyan said he will expand the scope of civil society representatives, with a view to achieving stronger public feedback. Stressing the need to change the climate that is conducive to corruption, the Premier noted that his instructions issued at the Cabinet meetings are aimed at reducing the risk of corruption through improved business climate, better quality of services, and enforcement of the single-window principle in various fields of activity.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

In turn, Richard Mills said the US government stands ready to continue supporting Armenia’s anticorruption policy, and by way of extending the term of the agreement on fight against corruption. In this regard, the ambassador considered it necessary to outline the respective specific steps and programs to be funded by the American side.

Highlighting the progress Armenia has made in curbing corruption in a variety of domains, the American diplomat made a point of continued efforts in this regard. Richard Mills added that the US is ready to provide expert assistance to promote the ongoing judicial and tax reforms in Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan, for his part, thanked the ambassador for cooperation. He also noted that the Government of Armenia will soon present to its American partners the domains of mutually beneficial cooperation.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
