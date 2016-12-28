Armenians injured in Georgia natural gas explosion ran out of house before incident

The residents of the house, which exploded in the Armenian-populated Gandza village of Javakheti, a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province, managed to leave the house a few minutes before the explosion.

Armenian News – NEWS.am learnt the aforementioned from the neighbor of the house owners, the Harutyunyans.

In his words, the house caught fire when they switched on the gas stove: “The stove sparked fire, seeing which they ran out, following which the house exploded.”

As reported earlier, a natural gas leakage on Tuesday caused an explosion in a house in Gandza.

Natural gas supply to Gandza has been suspended. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this blast.