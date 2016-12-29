News
Little more than half of Armenia farmers have domestic livestock, poultry
10:06, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

By Smbat Grigoryan

YEREVAN. – According to the agricultural census results that were recently publicized, farm animals and domestic birds are kept in 181,500 farms of individuals in Armenia. Thus, a little more than half of individuals that are engaged in agriculture in the country have domestic livestock and poultry.

Nonetheless, livestock farming productivity is not in a very good condition in Armenia. The respective domestic production completely—or virtually completely—secures the country’s demands solely with respect to sporadic types of products; the rest are imported. 

The matter is that natural, rather than commodity farms, are more typical of Armenia’s domestic livestock farming.

A considerable part of the country’s livestock farmers limit themselves to only a small number of cattle, and due to forage and feed problems as well as animal diseases.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
