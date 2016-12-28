Bodies of 3 more casualties found on crash site of Tu-154

Bodies of three more casualties were found on the crash site of the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 in the Black Sea, TASS reports, citing a source in the search operation headquarters.

“During the search operation, carried out from 09:00 am to 4:00 pm Moscow time, the bodies of three casualties and around 20 parts of bodies were found,”the source noted.

According to him, overall 18 bodies were found after the crash.

As reported earlier, the rescuers found and lifted to the surface the second black box of Tu-154 plane.