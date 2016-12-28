Media: Tu-154 crash reasons are human factor and initial technical malfunctioning

Russian Emergency Situations agency reported, that the reason of Tu-154 crash in the Black Sea has been the combination of initial malfunctioning of the plane and the human factor, reports Interfax.

According to the source, the preliminary data from the black boxes point to the wrong operation of the aircraft’s wings. "At the same time, there are reasons to assume, that the flight crew made a wrong decision in the critical situation, which combined with the technical flaws could lead to the disaster," the source said.

Decoding of black boxes continues and the first official data may be published in the coming days.