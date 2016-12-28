Pregnant woman and 2 children injured in Georgia natural gas explosion

A pregnant woman and two children were injured as a result of the house explosion in the Armenian-populated Gandza village of Javakheti, a predominantly Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

The neighbor of the house owners told Armenian News – NEWS.am that Zaliko Harutyunyan and her two children have been taken to Ninotsminda hospital. The house has been destructed.

A group of experts will arrive from Tbilisi to ascertain the reasons behind the explosion.

As reported earlier, natural gas leakage could have caused the house to explode.