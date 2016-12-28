News
Thursday
December 29
News
Pregnant woman and 2 children injured in Georgia natural gas explosion
22:00, 28.12.2016
Region:Georgia
Theme: Incidents

A pregnant woman and two children were injured as a result of the house explosion in the Armenian-populated Gandza village of Javakheti, a predominantly Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

The neighbor of the house owners told Armenian News – NEWS.am that Zaliko Harutyunyan and her two children have been taken to Ninotsminda hospital. The house has been destructed.

A group of experts will arrive from Tbilisi to ascertain the reasons behind the explosion.

As reported earlier, natural gas leakage could have caused the house to explode. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
