Russian Foreign Ministry: Russian embassy in Syria is again attacked by terrorists
23:23, 28.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

The Russian embassy in Syria was again fired by terrorists. One of the mines that did not explode by lucky chance, fell in the courtyard of the embassy, whereas the second not far from the embassy, reports the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We consider it as another provocation by extremists, who oppose the peaceful settlement in Syria. We have to conclude, that there is a real threat to the Russian Embassy and its employees on the part of terrorist groups, who maintain an atmosphere of fright among the civilians of Damascus and strike them from their secret havens. It once again confirms the need of a quick elimination of such terrorist groups .

