Netanyahu thanks Trump for support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US President-elect Donald Trump for supporting Israel.
''President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!'' he wrote on his Twitter page.
Earlier Trump expressed support for Israel. “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” he wrote.