Karabakh FM: We have no intention to cede territories
20:41, 28.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - The Nagonro-Karabakh authorities have no intention to cede territories.

Foreign Minister of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Karen Mirzoyan said the aforementioned at a meeting with reporters Wednesday.

''We have no defeatist sentiments. We have an intention to develop, advance and have a powerful country. There is an opinion that the international community is silent but there have been responses both on behalf of the international community and the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chairs,'' he said.

The FM recalled the PACE session in April during which precise and true assessments were given.  ''It is a different question that we want to hear more precise assessments and condemnation. All our efforts are aimed at this. In the days of the April war, Azerbaijan used its own settlements as a shield,'' Mirzoyan noted.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
