Karabakh MFA: April events influenced our foreign policy
21:05, 28.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - In 2016, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) continued the efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Foreign Minister of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Karen Mirzoyan said the aforementioned at a meeting with reporters Wednesday.

He stressed that among the priorities are the peaceful settlement of the conflict, the international recognition of Karabakh and, in that context, the cooperation with different countries at all possible levels.

According to the FM, the April events influenced the foreign policy of Karabakh.  

''During those four days Azerbaijan tried to 'cross out' our entire past. However, the Armenian people managed to resist the challenges and get out of the situation with honor. All the statements made after April include an important idea: the conflict has no military solution. Currently, a situation has emerged in which Azerbaijan is isolated from the world. It uses a 'vocabulary,' which doesn't correspond to the pace of the day and situation. We present our demands in a simple and plain language,'' Mirzoyan stated. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
