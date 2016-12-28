Sargsyan: Armenia is an advocate for peace (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – ''Experts, political figures or those considering themselves as such regularly 'throw out' so-called versions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, however, these are not versions in reality but theses. I state very precisely that nobody has so far been able to publicly and correctly present the version, whose details we have been discussing for many years.''

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated the aforementioned on Wednesday during the reception hosted by the Armenian MFA on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.

The President congratulated and wished all the best to the ministry workers, as well as all the Armenian diplomats and ambassadors accredited in Armenia.

In his speech, Sargsyan referred to the important achievements of the Armenian foreign policy this year, the existing issues and challenges, activities carried out as a result of the active involvement of the country in international organizations and in the framework of integration processes, as well as diplomatic efforts of Armenia in the conflict settlement process.

''Those who are familiar with the signature of our diplomacy know that Armenia follows not the 'against' but 'in favor of' principle. Armenia seeks to have its input in the strengthening of security and stability, formation of positive agenda in international relations, promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation and establishment of dialogue bridges between different countries and cultures. This can be indicated by the active involvement of Armenia in integration processes, its participation in international peacekeeping missions and active contribution to the agenda of international organizations. In this context, I would like to especially mention the honor of hosting the summit of one of the largest international organizations, [the International Organization of] La Francophonie. Armenia was honored to do this thanks to its active diplomacy. This was the manifestation of trust and solidarity of the Organisation of La Francophonie and various member-states towards us.

The positions and views of Armenia are perceptible to the international community thanks to our consistent and principled foreign policy, the principled foreign policy of those present.

The summits held in Vienna and Saint Petersburg after the April aggression of Azerbaijan are exactly indicative of this. The statement by the OSCE Minsk Group made in Hamburg at the end of the year apparently showed how far from reality Azerbaijan's declamations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are. At the same time, that statement shows the extent of conformity between the positions of the international community and our stance.

This was definitely reached thanks to the consistent efforts of the Armenian diplomacy,'' he said.

Referring to the Karabakh conflict settlement, Sarsgyan noted: ''I would like to once again stress in your presence—since none of you knows precisely—that since 2017 no other version [of the settlement] than the Madrid principles has been discussed anywhere. Why don't we—since we are the negotiators—keep our public informed, knowing all the details? At least for two reasons: First, being experienced negotiators, you know very well that when going to take part in negotiations, you cannot reveal your entire so-called tools and sharpness or your tactics, or strategy, since in the modern world you utter two words, and those two words in a minute enter the public domain in Baku, Washington, Moscow and Paris. Second, everyone knows that during principled negotiations the following principle is used: nothing is agreed if everything is agreed. If every time after returning from negotiations we tell our people that a certain sentence and idea is formulated in a certain way, when something changes in two weeks we will have to again start explaining why that changed, etc. But this is not essential. The essential thing is the following: since 2007, that is, since adopting the Madrid principles as a basis for negotiations, we have been pursuing one goal: the determination of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Nagorno-Karabakh population, and we are not going to withdraw from this principle.

Our diplomacy presented to the international community the April aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, as well as the grossest violations of international obligations and humanitarian law. Along with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the leadership of Armenia continues working towards the establishment of peace. Armenia advocates for peace. We realize very well how valuable the peace is. And it is no coincidence that the pillars of our foreign policy are the peaceful settlement of conflicts, non-use of force and prevention of crimes against humanity.''

The President also added that the efficiency of the foreign policy directly depends on that of the governance, expressing hope that the 2017 parliamentary elections will serve as a good opportunity for turning the efficient governance vision of Armenia into reality.