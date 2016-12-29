News
News
Armenia border village domestic cheese production facility to mark 10th anniversary in 2017
Hayk Sarukhanyan’s domestic cheese production facility, which is located in bordering Voskepar village in Armenia’s Tavush Province, will mark its tenth anniversary next year.

In fact, nothing has changed over the course of these years, Sarukhanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The locals know very well that they can deliver their milk right at Sarukhanyan’s house, and that the milk needs to be pure; that is why they monitor the sanitary state of their animals.

Hayk Sarukhanyan has the same requirements also from his cheese production facility.

“We work as a family; I, my wife, and my son,” he added. “Two years ago, I was exempt from [paying] taxes, as domestic production.

“The product is sold also in [capital city] Yerevan. (…). We took it to Russia, too.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
