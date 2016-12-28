Kerry: Two-state solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict is at stake

Two-state solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict is at stake, said Kerry, noting that the United States cannot keep silence, reports Reuters.
Kerry supported the US decision at the UN Security Council, which allowed the UN to adopt a resolution requiring to stop building Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, noting that it aims to maintain the principle of two states. “Despite our best efforts over the years, the two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy," Kerry said at the State Department. "We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away."
“The truth is that trends on the ground – violence, terrorism, incitement, settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation – are destroying hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing an irreversible one-state reality that most people do not actually want."